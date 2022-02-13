Girl recognizes language through lip movements

Aurangabad, Feb 13: A girl was found to be deaf three months after birth. The doctors explained that she could not speak as she was deaf. However, her mother Urmila did not give up. She worked tirelessly to make her daughter speak. After tireless efforts, Mansi started speaking. Moreover she completed her education by taking admission in normal school and college. Mansi's mother Urmila Gaikwad-Agarkar informed that she recognizes the language by the movement of the lips of the person speaking to her.

She was speaking in an online dialogue series 'Mani Mansi' organized by Lok Samvad Foundation on Sunday. Mansi was also present. Gaikwad-Agarkar said it was understood that Mansi would not be able to hear or speak. But I had a dream to teach her to speak and also educate her. For that I started teaching her to pronounce words. The first word taught to her was mother. In the first two years, she began to recognize animals, fruits, and relatives. She was then sent to Pune when he was 3 years old. After that, Mansi was admitted to a school in Mumbai. She came to Solapur and went to a local school. After four hours of schooling, the study was conducted at home. Each study had to be done four or five times. She also said that she has passed the engineering degree with distinction. Dr Samita Jadhav, Prof Shashikant Patil, Dr Dnyaneshwar Gavlikar were present.