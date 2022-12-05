Girl, relatives booked for torturing boyfriend for religious conversion

Lokmat News Network

Kranti Chowk police on Friday booked a girl and her four family members for beating and torturing her boyfriend for changing his religion to get married. A case under the atrocity Act and other sections has been registered against the accused.

According to the complaint lodged by Deepak Ramdas Sonawane (26, Naiknagar, Deolai area), he was studying in an engineering college between 2014 and 2020. He met the girl in 2018 while studying at the same college and they fell in love. The girl took Rs 11 lakh from him for various reasons through online and offline transactions. Later, she started pursuing her to change his religion for getting married. She called Deepak at Gulmadi where her parents, uncle, and aunt were already present. They took him to Naregaon and made him naked and severely beat him. They later leave him at Gulmandi. The girl and her family members then went to Deepak’s house and demanded Rs 25 lakh from his family members. As they did not give it, the girl lodged a complaint with the Cidco MIDC police station on September 29, 2021. Later, they frequently threatened and tortured him for changing his religion. Hence, Deepak lodged a complaint against the girl on December 19.

On March 21, the girl and her father met him when he had gone to Aurangpura and they again threatened him to change his religion and marry her. They took him to the district court and compelled him to write an affidavit to make a compromise. He was tortured by abusing him in the name of his case, beaten up, and financially exploited, Deepak mentioned in his complaint.

A case has been registered against the girl along with Shahmir Samsuddin Shaikh, Shabana Begum, Sajiya Safad Shahmir Shaikh (all residents of Aziz Colony, Naregaon), and Khwaja Syed (Beed). Under the guidance of ACP Vishal Dhule, PSI Amol Sonawane is further investigating the case.

MP Jaleel mentioned in the supplementary statement: Shendge

BJP Anusuchit Jaati Morcha general secretary Jalinder Shendge in a press release mentioned that the name of MP Imtiyaaz Jaleel has been mentioned in the supplementary statement In the Deepak Sonawane religion conversion case.

Shendge mentioned that the family of the victim boy and we are satisfied that a case has been registered in this regard. The name of MP Jaleel is mentioned in the complaint given by Sonawane to the commissioner of police on October 22. However, there was no mention of it in the complaint dated October 28. The case was registered based on this complaint. Deepak stated that one of the police said that if MP’s name is included then no case will be registered. Shendge demanded that an investigating officer of additional police commissioner level should be appointed.