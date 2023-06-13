Girl violated for 40 to 50 times continuously

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 14-year-old victim who was violated by six culprits gave shocking information to the police. She has confessed that she was taken to a deserted place and raped 40 to 50 times. Meanwhile, the car used in the atrocity has also been seized by the Satara police.

According to police, 14-year-old Purva (name changed), a ninth-grader in an English medium school, was raped by six men between October 2022 and May 2023. Initially, a trusted friend violated her and filmed the incident on a mobile phone. Threatening to make it viral, a relative and other friends joined in this brutal act. She was raped by six friends along with two minor children for almost six months. She was forced to consume drugs until she became unconscious. The Satara police arrested Akshay Chavan (19, Dongaon Tanda, Paithan), Sheikh Latif alias Asim Pathan (24, Deolai) and Rameshwar Gaikwad (22, Aloknagar) and sent the juvenile accused to a juvenile home.