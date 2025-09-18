Girls from Shelter Home Share Dreams of Becoming IAS Officers and Joining Armed Forces in Front of Aditi Tatkare and Neelam Gorhe

Transparent Process

Regarding the process of forming a new Child Welfare Committee in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare said that the process related to the Child Welfare Committee is currently underway. Even if there is a delay, it is happening to ensure that a good quality Child Welfare Committee is established. The entire process has been kept transparent.

Action will be taken against the guilty

On June 30, an incident occurred in which 9 girls from Vidyadeep Girls’ Shelter Home, run by Jyoti Society, escaped from the institution. After this serious incident, the Women and Child Development Department as well as the District Administration became alert and the entire matter is under investigation. In this regard, Aditi Tatkare and Gorhe have clarified that once the inquiry committee report is received, action will be taken against whoever is found guilty. They also said that although the earlier Child Welfare Committee has been dismissed, further action will be taken after the findings of the inquiry. They further mentioned that the process is underway to establish a good quality Child Welfare Committee and the entire procedure is being kept transparent.