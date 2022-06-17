Girls outshine boys in division

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 17:

The Aurangabad division attained 96.33 per cent of Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MBSHSE) secondary school certificate (SSC) class tenth result and this year the girl have outshone boys. In all, 97.52 per cent girls have passed in the examination while 95.33 per cent boys have passed in the division. In 122 students securing 100 per cent marks in the state, 18 are from the Aurangabad division, informed the MBSHSE divisional chairman Anil Sable in a press conference here on Friday.

In all, 1,79,333 students registered for the SSC examination from Aurangabad, Beed, Parbhani, Jalna and Hingoli coming under Aurangabad division. Of which, 1,77,327 students appeared and 1,70,831 students passed (96.33%) including 94,282 (95.33 %) boys and 76,549 (97.60%) girls. Beed district stood ahead with 97.20 per cent result.

Out of 5,988 students (repeaters) registered for re-examination, 5,818 appeared and 4,259 (73.20%) passed.

Aurangabad district attained 97.01 % result, Beed 97.20 %, Parbhani 95.37%, Jalna 95.44% and Hingoli 94.77%.

The examination of the students of 2767 schools in these five district were held at 626 main centres and 1821 sub-centres.

M K Deshmukh, Assistant secretary Y S Dabhade, Aaba Jadhav, Vatsala Takalikar and others were present during the press conference.

111 students performance in particular subject canceled

Total cases of irregularities in exam - 129

Particular subject performance cancelled - 111

Police case debarred for five years(dummy candidate - Parbhani) - 01

Candidates given clean chit, result declared - 17

Physically challenged students - 823

Students provided writers - 89

Sports candidates - 849

Arts candidates - 9454

18 students secured 100%

Distinction (more than 75%)- 85,533

First Class (more than 60%) - 58,443

Second Class (more than 45%) - 23,107

Passed (more than 35%) - 3,758