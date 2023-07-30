Girls self-defence training prog held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Women and Child Development Department organised Rajmata Jijau Girls Self Defence Training Programme at Maulana Azad College recently. It may be noted that the number of attacks on girls and cases of their harassment increased recently. So, girls were given self-defence training.

Police inspector P T Yadav speaking at the event said “Today every person uses social media.

We use social media to increase our knowledge and make our work easier in the right way, but nowadays it is used for fraud in a big way.” He appealed to the students to use social media with alertness and safety.

College principal Dr Mazhar Farooqui, Dr M A Bari, Dr Aditi Bhattacharya, Child Development Officer Rina Bhakere and others were present for the program.