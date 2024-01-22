Girls should be determined to complete education: API Jadhav

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The discrimination between boys and girls has been reduced in society. But, the girls have a bit more responsibility complete while taking education. They should fix their goal and continue the education,” said Aarti Jadhav, assistant police inspector of rural police.

She was speaking in an awareness programme on ‘Child Marriage Prevention’ organised jointly by UNICEF, MGM Radio and SMART organisation for the students of 7th to 12th standards at Shri Junneswhar Vidyalaya in Warud Kazi on Monday.

A professor from MGM University Dr Hanumant Kamble, Zilla Parishad’s Woman and Child Welfare Department officer Suvarna Jadahv, MGM Radio head Sunil Shirsikar, Vishakha Garkhedkar, Principal Nivrutti Wayal and Shekhar Patil were seated on the dais.

Aarti Patil said that even today, the discussions about the girl’s marriage of held as soon as she completes 10th.

“The girls should maintain the trust of their parents and complete their education. One can contact the police if they hear about child marriage in their area. Citizens can also contact the helpline number (1098),” she said.