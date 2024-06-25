Give impetus to pending development works: MLC Danve

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Opposition leader to Legislative Council Ambadas Danve instructed the Zilla Parishad officers to give impetus to pending development works and complete the projects on time.

He was speaking in a meeting of ZP officers held on Tuesday to seek details of different development schemes and the current status of the Jal Jeevan Mission, roads developed under the Matoshri Panand Road scheme, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Indira Gandhi Awas Yojana, Ramai Awas Yojana, Shabri Awas Yojana and Ahilyabai Holkar Awas Yojana.

Ambadas Danve asked the officers to enhance the quality of Marathi school students. He also sought information about the condition of classrooms, Anganwadi and schools. The MLC also asked the officers to clear suggestions and grievances received from villagers, former members and office-bearers.

“Justice should be given to the works suggested by the people's representatives. ZP members of the opposition party should also be given equal funds without coming under pressure from the ruling party leaders. In the past, MLA Haribhau Bagde ordered an inquiry after he found favouritism to some members in funds allocation. Therefore, only the administrative officers will be held responsibile for injustice done any member,” said Danve

ZP Chief Executive Officer Dr Vikas Meena, Additional CEO Dr Sunil Bhokare, project director of Rural Development Agency Ashok Sirse, Deputy CEO Sudarshan Tupe, Omprasad Ramawat, Executive Engineer Ajit Waghmare, Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Chandrakant Patil, District Chief of Shiv Sena Rajendra Rathod, Krishna Patil Dongaonkar and all department heads were present.