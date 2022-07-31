Give reservation to Maratha community from OBC

Maratha Kranti Morcha submits statement to the CM Shinde

Aurangabad, July 31:

The Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) on Sunday submitted a statement to the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde demanding that the reservation should be given to the Maratha community from the Other Backward Class (OBC) and till then, the elections in the State should be postponed.

The delegation of MKM, who is on a visit to Aurangabad, met the CM Shinde and gave 43 statements written in blood regarding various demands of the Maratha community. The statement states that the Maratha community was given ESBC and SEBC reservation by the previous state government. But this reservation could not survive in court. The Maratha community should get reservation from the OBC category, hang the accused of Kopardi case, withdraw the cases filed against Maratha youths in the Maratha reservation movement, set up sub-centres of Sarthi in every district and give fund of Rs 200 crores to Sarthi. Chief coordinator Ramesh Kere Patil, Kishor Shirwat, Rahul Patil, Mahesh More, Dhananjay Chirekar and others were present on this occasion.