Give water, otherwise allow suicide

Woman's demand to the municipal administration

Aurangabad, June 3:

A woman from Cidco N-6 area has demanded that the municipal corporation should allow her to commit suicide as she is not getting water even after paying regular water tax. The demand of the agitated woman has created a stir in the administration.

The demand was made by Mangal Sridhar Chabukaswar, a resident of Cidco N-6.

As per the statement, Chabukswar was not getting water for the last year, so she started following up with the municipal corporation. The first complaint was lodged on October 20, 2021, followed by December 10 and 17, March 28, April 4 and 18 and May 9, 2022. The work is not being done even after making statements seven times in seven months. The family has to go to their neighbors to ask for water. She has demanded that the waterline should be repaired or else the municipal administration should allow her to commit suicide with her family.

Deputy commissioner of the water supply department Dr Santosh Tengle said that the concerned deputy engineer has been directed to take immediate action regarding the complaint of Chabukswar. Soon the water problem will be solved. It is not appropriate for the citizens to take such an extreme step. Problems with water supply are gradually being rectified.