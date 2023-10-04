Give your best performance: Anushka Sarkate

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Platforms like Central Youth Festival provide an opportunity for young artists to showcase their creativity and to prove themselves. One learns many things through the platform. So, all you (participants) give your best performance in the festival,” said Anushka Sarkate, a Marathi movie actress during the inaugural ceremony of the four-day Central Youth Festival on Wednesday being held in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu).

She said that she liked singing in her college life. “I have done Computer Engineering and never thought that I will become an actress. I got the opportunity an actress in TV serials and movies because of my voice” Anushka who completed her Engineering degree from a city college.

Participation is imp than winning

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that one’s participation in a competition is more important than winning.

“Marathwada is a land of saints. The Dramatics Department of the university which is celebrating golden jubilee year has given many artists to the industry. All you (participants) will learn many things in this Youth Festival,” he said.

He also shared a quote of Shakespear “All the world's a stage, and all the men and women merely players. They have their exits and their entrances; And one man in his time plays many parts.” VC Dr Yeole said that the world has become a global village because of which the world has come within reach.

“The world has become tech-savvy and young artists making lakhs of videos and making them viral on social media. Technology has changed with the pace of time but, the eternal truth of life cannot be changed.

“So, the participants should determine that whatever they will do, they will give their best. They will not copy others but will create their own ideas,” he added.