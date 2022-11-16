Glittering Inauguration of Fazle Abbas Memorial Fest

This year, Fazle Abbas comprised 7 competitions. Altogether 18 leading schools participated in this mega event: Malpi City School-Nepal, Suncity School, Gurgaon, Maharana Mewar – Udaipur, Christ Church School (IGCSE) – Mumbai, Christ Church School (ICSE)- Mumbai, MIT World Peace School – Alandi, Bishops School Camp Pune, Bishops School, Kalyaninagar, Sanjay Ghodawat School – Kolhapur, Silver Oaks International School- Hyderabad, Dhruv Academy- Sangamner, Golden Jubilee School- Jalna, Nath Valley School, Cambridge School, Wockhardt School, The Jain International School and Dnyanada School (all from Aurangabad).

Superintendent of Police (Aurangabad Rural) Manish Kalwaniya was the chief guest for the inaugural ceremony.

Principal Dr. Angelo Michael D’Cruize welcomed the guests and participating schools. Kalwaniya advised the students to display their talent with great determination and keep working for the glory of the country.

Through a delightful cultural performance, Steppers conveyed the message of peace, harmony, fraternity and patriotism. The evening witnessed a hue of competitions. The renowned Quiz Wizard, motivational speaker and an influential writer Barry O’Brien conducted the enthralling quiz. Quizzers from Stepping Stones High School were declared as the winners, NVS, Aurangabad stood first Runners Up and Sanjay Ghodawat International School, Kolhapur was the Second Runners Up.

In the painting competition, the budding artists weaved beautiful stories of peace on the canvas with their flawless brush strokes.