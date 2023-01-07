Globally acclaimed Dhammaguru’s discourse tomorrow

Aurangabad

Globally acclaimed Buddhist Dhammaguru Bhante Ajjahn Jayasaro will deliver a lecture at Tapadiya Natya Mandir on January 9 at 6 pm. The discourse has been organised by Metta Global Foundation (Mumbai and Samyak Bauddha Upasak - Upasika Mahasangh.

Bhante Ajjahn Jayasaro is a native of England and his earlier name as layman was Shaun Michael Chiverton. He was inspired by the Buddhist thoughts at the tender age of only 16 years. He then studies Buddhism in India and went to Thailand. He became well-versed in Thai Forest Tradition and stayed there.

Bhante will answer the questions of Upasaks and Upasikas after the discourse.

The guests of honour will be the secretary of industria, energy and labour department Dr Harshdeep Kamble, Rojana Venich Kamble, OSD of cancer hospital Dr Arvind Gaikwad, deputy district collector Dr Bharat Kadam and others.