GMCH begins recruitment for 315 class IV posts

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCHZ) has finally initiated the recruitment process for 315 permanent Class IV and equivalent posts.

Despite 450 Class IV employees currently on duty, staff shortages have long hindered patient services, prompting the administration to rely on contractual workers. The new recruitment drive includes positions such as attendants (aaya), gardeners, lab assistants, ward helpers (daya), boiler operators, water bearers, dressers, and barbers. The examination and result declaration will be handled by TCS, followed by document verification of selected candidates. Clarifying the process, Dean Dr. Shivaji Sukre stated that neither he nor the hospital administration will be directly involved. He warned applicants against making any personal contacts or financial transactions, stating, “Anyone doing so will do it at their own risk. The administration will not be responsible.”