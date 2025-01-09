GMCH college extends contracts

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a major shift, the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has announced that it will now offer one-year contracts instead of the previous four-month terms to its contractual assistant professors. The change is expected to bring stability to medical education and improve patient care.

A total of 98 assistant professor positions are open across the government medical college and hospital, super speciality hospital and the government cancer hospital (State Cancer Institute). The recruitment process is already underway, with the new appointments expected to significantly enhance medical services at GMCH. For years, assistant professors were hired on a short-term, 120-day basis, requiring a fresh round of hiring every four months. This caused disruptions in the teaching process and patient care. Under the new policy, professors will be appointed for 364 days, ensuring continuity in both medical education and healthcare services. The application process for these 98 positions is now open, and candidates can apply for these one-year contracts.

Dr. Shivaji Sukre, Dean of Government Medical College, expressed confidence that the change will allow for a stronger focus on both medical training and patient care. The new policy is expected to make the institution more efficient and reliable.