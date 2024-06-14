GMCH demands equipment to start robotic surgery; PET scan for cancer hospital

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

On one hand, the Government Cancer Hospital (State Cancer Institute) is awaiting a PET scan. On the other hand, there is a need for fourth-class employees at the Super Specialty Hospital in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Apart from this, a request has also been made to the Medical Education Department to provide equipment for robotic surgery in the Department of Gynaecology at GMCH.

A PET scan is crucial for cancer patients. It helps to assess the extent of the cancer from time to time and the response to treatment. Currently, private hospitals have to be relied upon for this purpose. Considering this situation, efforts are being made to make PET scans available at the Government Cancer Hospital. GMCH Dean Dr Shivaji Sukre met the Secretary (Medical Education) and Commissioner on Wednesday and made the requests. Besides, a request has been made to grant permission to hire necessary Class IV employees for the Super Specialty Hospital from an outsourcing agency.

Demand for PET Scan and Molecular Lab

Dr Sukre said, “ A request has been made to allow the hiring of 50 fourth-class employees for the Super Specialty Hospital from a private agency to the Secretary (Medical Education) and Commissioner. Furthermore, a request was also made to provide a PET scan and a Molecular Lab for the Government Cancer Hospital, and equipment for Robotic surgery for the Department of Gynaecology at GMCH.”