GMCH gets advanced pentahead microscope

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The renovated demonstration room and a newly installed pentahead microscope were inaugurated on Tuesday at the Department of Pathology, Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The inauguration was carried out at the hands of dean Dr. Shivaji Sukre.

Deputy dean Dr. Kashinath Garkal, Dr. Prabha Khaire, Dr. Vinod Mundada, medical superintendent Dr. Suchita Joshi, head of Pathology Department Dr. Bharat Sonawane, OSD Dr. Suresh Harbade, and coordinator Dr. Salman Shaikh were prominently present.

The advanced pentahead microscope will make slide examination and learning significantly easier for students.