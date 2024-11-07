GMCH has only 75 blood bags; shortage in other blood banks

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The number of blood donors has decreased due to the Diwali holidays and ongoing Assembly elections.

Some blood banks in the city have stock for just one day while others for two to three days. Only 75 blood bags are available in the regional blood centre of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). So, blood banks have appealed to people to donate blood before voting.

There are 10 blood banks in the city and every year there is a shortage of blood during the Diwali holidays. Citizens and college students go to their native places on festival holidays. This year, campaigning for Assembly elections has gained momentum. Political activists are also participating in election canvassing.

As a result, the number of donors has decreased. It has an effect on the bloodstock in the blood banks. GMCH receives 1200 to 1500 patients every day. In such a situation, only 75 blood bags are available in its blood bank.

18 bags in DCH

Currently, 18 blood bags are available in the Blood Center of the District Civil Hospital (DCH). Blood donation camps should be organised and citizens should come forward for blood donation.

(Dr Aparna Jakkal-Dikondwar, head, Blood Bank, DCH)

Come forward to donate blood

Nearly 10 people come to the blood bank voluntarily and donate blood every day. The number of such patients is less and bloodstock is available for three to four days. A big blood donation camp will be held soon. Relatives of patients are also encouraged to donate blood. More and more people should come forward and donate blood to needy patients.

(Dr Bharat Sonwane, Professor, Department of Pathology, GMCH)

2 to 3 days stock

There is a huge shortage of blood because of the Diwali holidays. Lions Blood Bank has 60 blood bags, which will be enough for two to three days. However, there is a demand of 25 to 30 bags per day. Citizens who are aware should cooperate in making available blood to needy patients by holding blood donation camps.

(Shamrao Sonawane, Lions Blood Centre)

Stock for just 1 day

Currently, there is stock for just one day. Efforts are being made to meet the demand of blood by calling blood donors. However, this shortage will not be resolved unless regular blood donation camps are started. Currently, we have 60 blood bags.

(Appasaheb Somase, Dattaji Bhale Blood Bank)