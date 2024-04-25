GMCH lacks hearse, relatives forced to carry bodies on stretchers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Relatives of patients who die during treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) are facing immense hardship due to the lack of hearse van facility.

According to reports, autopsies are required for many patients who die in the hospital. However, since there is no hearse van facility within the hospital premises, families are forced to either hire private ambulances to transport the bodies to a distant mortuary or carry the bodies themselves on stretchers.

The absence of a hearse is particularly concerning as it is a crucial service for transporting deceased patients within the hospital and to their final destinations. While a mortuary is reportedly under construction, it is not yet operational. This forces patient’s relatives to endure the emotional distress of transporting bodies long distances, often in extreme weather conditions.

Adding to the burden, the hospital staff refuses to transport bodies using the hospital's ambulance service. This leaves families with no choice but to hire private ambulances, which charge exorbitant fees ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 500 per trip.

Hearse van will be made available

Hospital authorities acknowledged the issue and assured that a hearse will be procured within the next two to three months. This, however, offers little solace to families currently struggling with the inconvenient situation.