GMCH on alert after violence

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A mob violently attacked the police by throwing stones near Ram Temple in the Kiradpura area in the wee hours on Thursday. Out of the injured police officers and employees, nine were rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) at around 3 am. The resident doctors (RD) and the senior doctors (SD) rushed to the hospital and provided treatment to the police personnel. All the injured were discharged after the treatment.

On receiving the information about the riot. The GMCH administration got alert and considering the possibility of the injured coming to GMCH, started preparations for the treatment. The guards and the other staff kept the stretchers ready for the injured. After giving treatment to the nine policemen, they were discharged, said medical superintendent Dr Vijay Kalyankar.