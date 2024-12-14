GMCH restores vision of 4-yr-old girl

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Department of Ophthalmology at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) deserves appreciation and applause for performing two extremely complex surgeries that succeeded in restoring the vision of 4-year-old Nafisa (name changed) from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, who had suffered an injury when a plastic stick entered her right eye while playing.

Initially, her parents admitted her to a private hospital, spending huge money, but there was no certainty about her vision recovery. As a last resort, the family admitted Nafisa to the GMCH where the doctors utilised their expertise, made painstaking efforts, and performed the treatment free of cost.

During a comprehensive examination, the doctors found that the injury had caused a laceration to the outer layer of the right eye, which was sutured through surgery. After the first surgery, during a follow-up at the outpatient department, it was discovered that the girl had developed cataracts. Hence, after six weeks, another highly complex cataract surgery was performed on her. An artificial lens was implanted in the patient’s eye, restoring her vision. Now, Nafisa is ready to explore the world through her eyes.

The relatives and parents expressed their gratitude to GMCH for performing the life-changing surgery free of cost. The girl's mother acknowledged that the mental support and proper treatment by the hospital's doctors and staff helped in her child's recovery.

10 patients with eye injuries are admitted to GMCH monthly

Head of the Department of Ophthalmology at GMCH, Dr. Archana Patil-Vare said, “ Teachers and parents must take proper precautions while children are playing at school or home. Generally, around 8 to 10 patients with eye injuries are admitted to GMCH every month. The ophthalmology department's doctors work diligently to provide these patients with surgeries and medical treatment to restore their vision.”

Under the guidance of the GMCH Dean Dr Shivaji Sukre and HoD Dr Archana Patil-Vare, the assistant professor Dr Mahesh Sonpethkar along with a team of anesthetists performed both surgeries.