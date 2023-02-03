GMCH security wall work hampers due to encroachment

Aurangabad

The work of constructing a security wall in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) was sanctioned four years back, but the actual work started in January. However, the work has been hampered due to the encroachment around GMCH. The work has been stopped and the administration has demanded the urban planning department mark the boundaries of GMCH.

GMCH has been surrounded by encroachment from all sides. The administration started attempts to gain funds to measure the land and secure it. A proposal worth Rs 4.98 crore to construct a security wall, Rs 2.56 crore for constructing drainage systems in residential and non-residential buildings, and Rs 2.47 for the drainage system for the resident doctors' hotel and the library was submitted in June 2018.

Later, provisions were made of Rs 3.80 crore for the safety wall and Rs 4.20 for the drainage system. The tender process was implemented for both proposals. The work of the security wall began but it was stopped within 15 days due to encroachment around GMCH.

The administrative sources said, that the deadline for completing the work of the wall is March 2024, but the residents who have encroached around GMCH are opposing the construction of the wall.