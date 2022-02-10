GMCH senior doctors boycott educational, administrative works

Aurangabad, Feb 10:

Maharashtra State Medical Teachers Association (MSMTA) has boycotted the educational and administrative works in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) due to various pending demands. The senior doctors have threatened to stop the OPD and regular patient services if the demands are not sanctioned within a week.

MSMTA meeting was held in GMCH on Thursday. Discussion on various prolonged demands was held while the information of the decision of the central body was given to the members. They opined that the time has come to show what can happen without them in the administration.

The association submitted a memorandum of demands to dean Dr Varsha Rotte - Kaginalkar after the meeting. President Dr Bharat Sonawane, Dr Mirza Siraj Baig, Dr Radheya Khetre, Dr Kailas Zine, Dr Mohan Doibale, Dr Shrinivas Gadappa, Dr Anil Joshi, Dr Prasad Deshpande, Dr Suresh Harbade, Dr Syed Ashfaq, Dr Ramesh Wasnik, Dr Avinash Lamb, Dr M B Lingayat, Dr Anil Waghmare, Dr Anil Dhule, Dr Jyoti Bajaj - Iravane, Dr Sonali Deshpande, Dr Prabha Khaire, Dr Manjusha Dhavale, Dr Varsha Nandedkar, Dr Archana Rathod and others were present during the meeting.

Demands of the doctors

The senior doctors demanded that the associate professors should be regularized, NPA and other allowances should be given, should get promotions, old pension scheme, and contractual appointments should be cancelled. The doctors are also prepared to give up various additional charges.

Works hampered

The educational and exam works of UG, PG, BPMT, Dental, CCMP, DMLT, Nursing and others have been hampered. The examinations of NMC and LIC were also hampered.