GMCH student wins 'Best PG Paper Award'

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A student from the ENT department at GMCH Dr Sangeeta Mandal, was honored with the 'Best PG Paper Award' at a state-level ENT specialist conference held in Solapur.

The conference saw presentations from students of the GMCH ENT department, including Dr Vivek, Dr Anshul and Dr Soumya who also presented their research papers. The papers were guided by Dr Prashant Keche, Dr Sonali Jatalen and Dr Shailesh Nikam. Dr. Sunil Deshmukh, head of the ENT department, conducted a session on the topic of foreign body obstruction in the airway, sharing insights from his 34 years of experience. The successful students were felicitated by dean Dr. Shivaji Sukre. Dr Kashinath Garkal was also present at the event.