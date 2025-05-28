GMCH to submit autopsy report of Amol Khotkar to NHRC

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) administration will soon be sending the autopsy report of the deceased Amol Khotkar, who died in an encounter, to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). The report will contain provisional cause of death, video-clip of the in-camera post-mortem, photographs, memory card of video shooting etc. After a gap of 36 hours, the body of Amol was handed over to the family members at 11.30 am on Wednesday.

The in-camera autopsy of the deceased Khotkar started at 8 pm on Tuesday (May 27) and was completed by 10 pm. Normally, it takes about one or one and a half hours to complete the post-mortem process, but this one lasted for two hours. The body was placed in the GMCH’s mortuary ward during the night. Accordingly, the relatives left the hospital with the body on Wednesday at 11.30 am.

The GMCH sources confirmed that the detailed report of the post-mortem along with the photographs, memory card consisting video clip, panchanama report and police station’s letter etc will be sent to NHRC through a government post.

Firearm injury in vital organs

After post mortem the hospital gave a provisional cause of death report to the police. It mentioned ‘Firearm injury in vital organs’, said the sources. This means death due to organ failure after piercing a bullet in the body in a gunshot. Prior to the post-mortem the CT Scan of Amol’s body was also done in the GMCH. The scan report featured a fracture in the body extending from the right shoulder to left shoulder. Besides, a metal-like object has also been recovered from the left shoulder. Later on, during the post-mortem, the hospital attendants removed a bullet from Amol’s body.