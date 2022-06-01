GMCH waiting for full time dean

Aurangabad, May 31:

The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) is lacking a full time dean for the last few months. The post became vacant after the retirement of Dr Kanan Yelikar in September 2021.

After the retirement of Dr Yelikar, the temporary charge was handed over to Dr Varsha Rotte. On April 8, Dr Sanjeev Thakur, dean of the Dr Vaishampayan Memorial Government Medical College, Solapur was appointed as a full time dean of GMCH. But he did not accept the charge for even a month. He then cancelled his transfer. The acting dean Dr Rotte is on leave. As a result, the responsibility will again be handed over in the next two or three days for a few days.