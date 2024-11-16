Goa CM appeals to entrepreneurs to support Mahayuti candidates

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant has appealed to local entrepreneurs and industrialists, urging them to support all three Mahayuti candidates in the city.

Addressing entrepreneurs and representatives at a hotel on Jalna Road, Sawant emphasized the importance of electing a government that will support good industrial policies. He also criticised the Congress's industrial policies.

The CM said, “ This is not a gathering, but a meeting. Every entrepreneur here has 1,000 votes, so this is a gathering of 50,000 people. For good industrial policies in the state, the Mahayuti government needs to come to power. Entrepreneurs should take the lead in this effort."

The meeting was attended by union Minister of State, West constituency candidate Sanjay Shirsat, East constituency candidate and Housing Minister Atul Save, BJP City President Shirish Boralkar, State General Secretary Sanjay Kenekar, Udyog Bharati’s President Pramod Wakodkar, Sanjay Kodge, Indrajeet Rao, entrepreneurs Arpit Save, Mukund Kulkarni, Sunil Kirdak, Chetan Raut, Kiran Patil, and others.

Sanjay Shirsat said, “Dr Sawant is witness to our rise in the political landscape. In this journey, the last trip was to Goa. We have seen and fought many elections, but this election is taking a different turn. The question arises whether the elections should be fought based on caste and religion. We all three have not demanded ransom from the entrepreneurs. Hence they have always stood by us and will continue to do so."

Atul Sawant said, “I urge entrepreneurs to ensure 100% voter participation ensuring maximum voter turnout. The opposition is making baseless allegations, but this election is crucial for the city's development. An investment of Rs 1 lakh crore is expected from industry in Auric by January. We are also trying to acquire land for small industries by March 2025. Our city must be recognised as an industrial hub in the future. Hence stand with all Mahayuti candidates, including myself, to make this happen."