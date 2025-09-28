Godavari floods; 680 Citizens relocated

Chhatrapati Samnhajinagar : Following the release of water from the Jayakwadi dam, the Godavari River has taken a flood-like form. As a result, 145 families (680 citizens) from nine villages in Paithan have been safely relocated to secure locations.

Residents from Naigaon, Vadwali, Apegav, Navgaon, Maigav, Kuranpimpri, and Hiradpuri have been temporarily accommodated in schools and community halls. Revenue and police authorities remain on high alert, with relief operations ongoing 24 hours a day. Sub-Divisional Officer Neelam Bafana, Tehsildar Jyoti Pawar, Police Superintendent Dr. Vinaykumar Rathod, and MLA Vilas Bhumre visited the villages to assess the situation.