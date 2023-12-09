Gogoro ‘CrossOver’ EV commences in Waluj

Company aims to produce 50,000 to 1 lakh EVs per annum

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Gogoro, the renowned Taiwanese electric scooter manufacturer, has begun its production at Gogoro's Waluj plant. It is preliminary information that the vehicles will be produced in the Metalman Auto Company's plant in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The company aims to produce around 50,000 to one lakh vehicles per year. Gogoro company is currently working with Hero Moto and Foxconn companies to develop swapping batteries. However, going forward, the company wants to further invest in India. The company's CEO, Luke Horens, had said in Delhi that the company will rapidly enter the Indian market to speed up the electrification transition.

According to sources, the company is expected to begin deliveries of the electric scooter early in 2024. Production of the Gogoro Crossover has begun in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, with initial units on their way to select business-to-business (B2B) partners. The company aims to achieve this through the increased use of locally sourced components, resulting in lower ownership costs for customers.

Battery change in six seconds

Gogoro is collaborating with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to expand its network of battery-swapping stations, further enhancing the convenience for users. One of the key features of the CrossOver is its innovative swappable battery technology. This technology allows for rapid battery changes within 6 seconds, minimizing downtime and enhancing work efficiency.