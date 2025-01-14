Gold chain theft on the Beed bypass

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A gold chain was snatched from a woman on the Beed bypass, following an incident in Padegaon. On January 9, a theft took place, and a case was filed on January 13 at the Satara Police Station.

Shubhada Prakash Chandage (of Kanchanwadi) was walking on the Beed bypass for work. While passing by Master Cook Hotel, a man riding a pillion on a motorcycle wearing a helmet snatched the 2-tolas gold chain from her neck and fled towards the Mahanubhav Ashram. On January 8, at around 9 pm, two motorcyclists, under the pretense of asking for an address, entered the parking of an apartment in Padegaon and snatched a 1.5-tolas mangalsutra from a woman.