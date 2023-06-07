Gold chains of 24 women snatched in 7 days

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

‘Shiv Mahapuran Katha’ was organised in the city for the past seven days in the PIsadevi area. In a shocking revelation, it has been found that gold chains of 24 women weighing around 20 tolas have been snatched during the Katha. Similarly, 15 mobile phones were also stolen. Taking cognizance of this crime, the Cidco police took action and interrogated 19 women chain snatchers into custody. However, most of them are from other states, and that too with a criminal background.

Police said, In all, 24 complaints of chain snatching were received till Wednesday afternoon. These chains weighed around 20 tolas. Similarly, 15 complaints of mobile phone thefts were also received. It is likely that more complaints may be received, the police said.

Under the guidance of PI Sambhaji Pawar, a team led by PSI Ashok Avchar took many suspects into custody and interrogated them. However, it was found that they had sent the stolen articles away with the help of their accomplices. These arrested women thefts are from Madhya Pradesh, Nanded, Ahmednagar, Jalna, Beed and other places, the police said.