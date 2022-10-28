Gold worth Rs 50 crore purchased on Dhantrayodashi

Shopping festival: Gold prices fall after Padwa

Aurangabad:

The prices of Gold and Silver rise during the marriage season. Hence the citizens have started buying jewellery from the Dhantrayodashi and Padwa for marriage. Jewellers in the city said that gold worth Rs 50 crore was sold on Dhantrayodashi in the city.

On the day of Diwali, gold was sold at Rs 52,300 per 10 grams and silver at Rs 60,000 per kg. By Friday, the price of gold decreased by Rs 800 to Rs 51,500 while the price of silver remained stable at Rs 60,000. The fall in gold prices is attributed to the Ukraine-Russia war. Russia has announced that it will not drop nuclear bombs on Ukraine. Hence the price of gold in the international market fell by 17 to 18 dollars. This had an effect on the local market. Gold fell to Rs 800 per tola.

Rs 50 crore turnover on Diwali

This year, there was a bigger turnover in gold and silver on the days of Dhantrayodashi and Lakshmi Pujan than on Padava. Jewellery and pure gold worth Rs 50 crore were sold in the city during the entire Diwali festival, said Rajendra Mandalik, president, Sarafa association.

Wedding shopping begins

Many people started buying wedding jewellery on the occasion of Diwali. There are 270 small and big showrooms in the city. Also, there are eight corporate showrooms. The purchase of wedding jewellery started from Dhantrayodashi. My daughter is getting married in the month of December. So we bought jewellery for the marriage, said Vasantrao Sardeshpande, customer.