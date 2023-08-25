Goldsmith duped of Rs 30L on the lure of giving gold soil

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar

A milkman duped a goldsmith Gautam Kisanlal Sethia (58, Naz Gulli) of Rs 30 lakh on the lure of giving him the gold soil. The incident occurred on Friday.

A milkman who delivered milk and milk products regularly to Sethia, who is in the gold business for the past 45 year. Two days back, the milkman give him gold soil and gained his confidence. The deal was fixed to give gold soil on Friday at around 5 am. However, he gave him the real soil instead of gold soil and flee away. A case was registered against the milkman Ajay Chaudhary and two others with the City Chowk police station late at night.

Police said, Chaudhary, a resident of Haryana used to supply milk and milk products to Sethia and his relatives for the past many years. Chaudhary along with his uncle went to Sethia’s house on August 23 morning and told him that he has gold soil with him and gave him some sample. Sethia tested it and confirmed the gold in it. He told Sethia that he has four kgs of gold soil with his friend Punamsingh and he will give it to him on Friday. The deal was made for four kgs soil for Rs 67 lakh.

Chaudhary, his uncle and Poonamsingh went to his house on Friday and gave him four kgs of soil to him. He paid Rs 25 lakh and 12 tolas of gold to them and assured them to give the remaining amount later. As he was convinced with the earlier test, he did not test the soil again. They then left his home. When Sethia tested the soil, there was no gold in it. When realized that he has been taken for a ride, he lodged a complaint with the City Chowk police station.