Golokdham is example of trust & fulfillment of promises: Karan Darda

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Golokdham is an excellent example of winning the trust of customers and fulfilling the promises given before construction,” said Karan Darda, the Executive Director of Lokmat Group of Newspapers.

He was speaking at the programme organised recently to hand over Golokdham. Dignitaries like ISKCON president (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) Dr Rohinipriya Prabhu, Cambridge School founder Collins Albuquerque, Warud Kazi Sarpanch Dr Dilawar Baig, Shakti Lifespaces' Dr Sushil Bharuka, Rajesh Bharuka, Gopal Agrawal, Vijay Goyal and others attended the event.

The ceremony began with Hare Krishna Kirtan. Dr Sushil Bharuka expressed the satisfaction that the ceremony had a successful start. Dr Rohinipriya Prabhu also guided the participants.

Rajesh Bharuka said that Golokdham would become an iconic project by providing more than 50 facilities including a terrace swimming pool, guest room, spiritual library, multipurpose hall, common kitchen and podium garden.

Gopal Agrawal said that this project, built by Shakti Lifespaces Pvt Ltd would give a new direction to the city. The dignitaries handed over a cheque to Dr Rohinipriya Prabhu for the construction of the ISKCON temple, on behalf of the Golokdham members. Dr Vishal Ladniya conducted the proceedings of the programme while Archit Bharuka proposed a vote of thanks.

Suresh Shinde, Satish Chaurasia, Dinesh Bawaskar, Shaikh Amer, Ajay Pande and Sunil Warkad worked hard for the success of the event.