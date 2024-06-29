Good news for Ph D aspirants; PET schedule declared

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: There is good news for the aspirants of Ph D as the administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Saturday declared the schedule of Ph D Entrance Test (PET)-2024.

A meeting of the Board of Deans was held under the chairmanship of pro-vice-chancellor Dr Walmik Sarwade. The approval for the final schedule of PET was given. The online registration for PET will commence on July 1. The process will be implemented online under the guidance of vice chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari.

Those who have obtained 55 per cent (B ) and above marks in PG are eligible to apply for the admission test.

Director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation Dr Bharti Gawli said that the schedule of the PET was declared and eligible candidates can register online by the given deadline.

Deputy registrar Vijay More said that the vacant seats, with subject-wise research guides, would be released on July 1, the day when online registration begins.

Schedule of PET-24

--Online registration can be done between July 1 and 20

--Document verification will be carried out from July 28 to August 8

-A provisional list of registered candidates will be released on August 14

-The final list will be displayed on August 19

--PET to be held on September 1

--Test results will be out on September 12

Admissions to be given for Ph D in 33 subjects

Those who qualify for the PET and complete the required eligibility will be given admission to Ph D in 33 subjects.

Deans Dr Mahendra Shirsath, Dr Sanjay Salunke, Dr Vaishali Khaparde and Dr Veena Humbe and director Dr Bhalchandra Waykar made for the test to be held for 33 subjects in four faculties- Science and Technolgy, Humanities, Commerce and Management and Inter-disciplinary.

The names of 33 subjects are Physical Education, Dramatics, Education, Library and Information Science, Social Work, Biotechnology, Biochemistry, Botany, Chemistry, Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Ecology, Food Technology, Geology, Mathematics, Microbiology, Pharmacy, Physics, Statistics, Zoology, English, Marathi, Sanskrit, Hindi, Urdu, Economics, Sociology, Public Administration, Psychology, Geography, Commerce, Management and Tourism Administration.