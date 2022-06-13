Good response for admission in five CBSE schools of AMC

Aurangabad, June 13:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has experienced an overwhelming response from parents desirous to admit their wards as 390 forms were distributed for admissions in five schools having CBSE syllabus in them.

Of the total 390 forms, the officials of AMC’s education branch distributed 85 at Priyadarshini School, 60 at Garkheda School, 61 at Osmanpura School, 65 at Chelipura School and 119 at Cidco N-7 school.

Under the guidance of the administrator, A K Pandey, the

AMC introduced the CBSE curriculum in two primary schools last year. It added three more schools from this academic year. Pandey aimed at providing quality education to the urban poor.

The distribution of forms for admissions in Junior KG and Senior KG started today (June 13) and 390 parents took the admission forms between 9 am and 12 noon. The distribution of forms will continue tomorrow as well, said the education section.

AMC runs 70 schools in the city. However, the civic administration was witnessing a drop in students' strength every year. Due to the absence of adequate facilities and poor education standards, the urban poor also avoided admitting their wards to AMC schools. To overcome all the flaws in the education system, the AMC through Smart City Mission has got approved an aid of Rs 30 crore for the AMC schools.

The AMC has also vowed to transform its schools on the lines of the Delhi Government as it has converted all its schools into smart schools. The AMC delegation had also visited multiple schools in Delhi and the draft in this regard is also on verge of getting ready.