Good response to blood donation camp on Eid-e-Milad

Aurangabad, Oct 10:

The blood donation camp organised on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, to celebrate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), evoked good response. The camp organised by youth wing of Jamat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) collected the blood donated by 1105 persons from six different places.

According to JIH office-bearers, the blood donation camp was organised in 40 cities of the the state and a total of 6,609 persons donated their blood on the special day (on October 9). In city, the camp was held at Younus Colony (near Katkat Gate), Lal Masjid (Town Hall), Zam Zam Hall (Silk Mills Colony), Paithan Road Compound, Neha Hospital in Heenanagar (Chikalthana) and near District Civil Hospital (Chikalthana).

The citizens and youths formed long queues at these camps to donate their blood since morning. The youth wing's district president Shaikh Zameer, city president Salman Siddiqui, unit head Shaikh Sharukh, Amer Faisal, Imran Khan, Faisal Kazi, members Altamash Hashmi, Asif Johri, Afzal Ansari, Mushtaque Khan, Musaddique Ahmed, Azhar Khan, Shaikh Shoeb and others took hard efforts for conducting the camp successfully.

The collection of blood was made by the doctors and staff of GMCH Blood Bank, Lokmanya Blood Bank, Lions Blood Bank, Shri Satya Sai Blood Bank and Amruta Blood Bank.