Good response to marriageable youth meet of Sindhi community

Aurangabad:

The marriageable youth introduction meeting organised by the Sindhi community received a good response on Sunday. More than 250 youths from across the country participated in the meet. The minimum expectations of the youths were that they want their future partner to be well-educated and a well-mannered partner who will get along with everyone in the family.

An introductory meeting was held on behalf of Akhand Sindhi Seva Foundation, Sindhi Panchayat and Ubado Sindhi Panchayat at Kanvardham in Sindhi Colony. Sindhi community members from Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and other states participated with their sons and daughters who wanted to get married.

At this time the marriageable youths expressed their hope regarding their future partners. Along with the boys, the girls also expressed their expectations with the same confidence. The organizers had also made preparations for holding a marriage ceremony in this gathering. Foundation president Kishanchand Tanwani, Chiranjilal Bajaj, Bharat Nihalani, Shankar Gunwani and other office bearers worked hard for the programme.

Meeting after 21 years

Giving more information, Tanwani said such a meeting was held earlier in 2001. After that, after almost 21 years, the meeting was again held in the city.