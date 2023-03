Goods train with electric engine arrive in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 43 wagons goods train with electric engine arrived at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Railway Station on Sunday at 5.30 am. The railway route between Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Manmad has been opened for commercial transport. Hence the route has been opened for the goods train with electric engine.

Two days back, 40 containers train with electric engine arrived at Daulatabad from Manmad. Now, a train with electric engine arrived in the city on Sunday morning. Loco pilot Rakesh Meena, assistant loco pilot Santosh L B, chief loco inspector Premsingh and others were present to welcome the train.