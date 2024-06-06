Goon beats up businessman, his mother over trivial issue

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A goon beat up businessman, and his mother and also vandalised his car at Phulenagar on June 4 over a trivial issue.

According to details, Arun Sanjay Navgire (Osmanpura), the businessman along with his family was going to attend a birthday programme by his car, at 8 pm, on June 4.

An electric two-wheeler rider applied brake suddenly. Because of this, Arun’s car gave a light dash to the two-wheeler.

The rider parked his vehicle across the road. He wielded an iron rod in the air and broke the front glass of the car. He started beating up Arun. When the businessman’s mother tried to save her son, the goon also beat her up.

Meanwhile, the goon wielded the sword and created terror by saying ‘Mai Idharka Bhai Hun.’ Creating a commotion and making a threat, he forced traders to shut their shops located in the market.

This showed that police have no control over the goons. As per the information given by local people, goons have been creating terror in Osmanpura, Railway Station industrial area, and railway station areas openly for the past many days.

Police personnel who have information about goons do not take any action against them.