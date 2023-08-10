Goon opens fire, kills man over money issue

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 30-year-old man to get married after ten days was shot dead at Baijipura Indiranagar on Wednesday at around 7.30 pm. In the preliminary findings, it was known that the murder occurred over the issue of a transaction of just Rs 7,500. The deceased has been identified as Al Kutub Habib Hamad. The attacker Fayyaz Patel opened fire on Hamad’s chest and later kicked the deceased body for around 20 seconds.

The incident has once again underlined the increased criminal activities in the city as this is the third firing incident in the past 20 days.

Fayyaz and Hamad knew each other. Hamad lived with his mother in the Baijipura area and worked in a cloth shop at Paithan Gate. His marriage was scheduled on August 20. On Wednesday, he came home early and had gone to the tailor at New Baijipura at around 6.30 pm. After giving measurements for stitching, he had tea with his friends, and at around 7.30 pm, he was standing in front of the Hayat Clinic. Fayyaz wearing a black kurta and white pajama was standing in his opposite direction near Samrat Ashok Buddha Vihar. When Fayyaz saw Hamad, he took a pistol from the pocket of his kurta and shot it in his chest. Within no time, he fell into the pool of blood.

Baijipura area is a densely populated area and panic was spread all over the area soon. The shopkeepers shut down their shops.

Nine rounds pistol

Attacker Fayyaz has a criminal background and is a drug addict. He considered himself a big goon. He purchased a pistol last month and used to tell everyone openly that he has a nine-round pistol. There was a dispute going on between him and Hamad for the past few days. However, it turned violent on Wednesday into a murder. A few hours before the incident, Fayyaz had kept a status in which he mentioned that ‘Tumha sirf Vaqt Aaya Hai, Hamara Daur Aayega’.

Hamad came walking forward

When Hamad saw Fayyaz taking the pistol out of his pocket, he walked forward toward him. The first bullet passed near his ear and hit Sameer Pathan who had come for treatment at the clinic. The bullet pierced his right hand. Fayyaz hit the second bullet in Hamad’s chest. When he fell down, Fayyaz kicked his body for around 20 seconds and fled from the scene. The police were searching for him till late at night.

On receiving the information, CP Manoj Lohiya, DCP Sheelwant Nandedkar, ACP Sainath Thombre, Dhananjay Patil, PIs, and PSIs of various police stations rushed to the spot. Jinsi police station PI Rameswar Renge, City Chowk police station PI Nirmala Pardesh, Jawaharnagar;s Vyankatesh Kendre and Kranti Chowk’s Santosh Patil were present on the spot.