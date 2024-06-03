Gopinathrao Munde dedicated to rural development: Minister Save

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Gopinathrao Munde did leadership from village to national level. Yet, he was dedicated to village development and social commitment until last breath,” said Atul Save, Housing Development and Bahujan Vikas Minister.

He was speaking at a symposium organised by Gopinathrao Munde National Institute of Rural Development and Research (GMNIRDR) of Dr Babsaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Monday in memory of Gopinath Munde on ‘Role of Technology in Rural Development.’

Vice-chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari presided over the ceremony. Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, dean and director of the institute Dr Sanjay Salunke, Dr Vaishali Khaparde, management council member Dr Gajanan Sanap and senator adv Arvind Kendre were present. Minister Atul Save said that Gopinath Munde was a mass leader who created activists in a true sense.

“His journey from from Zilla Parishad (ZP) member to MLA, opposition leader, deputy chief minister and union minister, was inspirative. He was dedicated to rural development permanently, on whichever post he was working,” he added.

VC Dr Fulari said that all possible efforts would be made for the progress of GMNIRDR.

Earlier, Dr Salunke presented the progress report. Dr Usha Watane conducted the progress of the programme while Shivaji Kirjat proposed a vote of thanks.

