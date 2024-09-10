Gov Radhakrishnan welcomed at airport

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Governor C P Radhakrishnan arrived at Chikalthana Airport on a government flight at 3.45 pm on Tuesday.

Officers and public representatives welcomed him at the airport.

District Guardian Minister Abdul Sattar, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Ambadas Danve, Divisional Commissioner Dilip Gawde, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner G Sreekanth, Collector Deelip Swami, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad Vikas Meena, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University’s Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari, Special Inspector General of Police Virendra Mishra, Commissioner of Police Pravin Pawar, Superintendent of Police Dr Vinaykumar Rathod and others were present.