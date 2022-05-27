Government employees stage demonstrations for various demands

Aurangabad, May 27:

State Government Employees Central Association staged demonstration at the District Collectorate on Friday to press the demand to implement old pension scheme and other demands.

Vice president of the Association Devidas Jarare informed that the agitation was organised to press various demands against union government’s corporate favouring policy, labour law, inflation, vacant posts, contractual, daily wages and other prolonged demands.

Vice president Jarare, Bhausaheb Pathan, general secretary N S Kamble, Lata Dhakne, Vaijinath Vighotekar, Ashok Wadhai, Rameshwar Mohite, district revenue organisation president Paresh Khosare, Class Four Employees Association’s Dnyaneshwar Lodhe, officials of JIlha Parishad karmachari Sangh, gramsevak, government engineering and polytechnic, GST, RTO, government press, agriculture, co-operative, health, university and other employees organisations were present.