Government hospitals to offer medicines at 70% lower prices

Generic medicine shops to be started: Relief for patients in district hospital, sub district and rural hospitals

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a recent decision by the public health department, generic medicines will be made available 24 hours a day in all government hospitals across the state. This initiative aims to provide affordable medication to the general public. The provision will include district civil hospitals, sub-district and rural hospitals that fall under the jurisdiction of the department.

Currently hospitals often face shortages of medicines, forcing patients to purchase them from outside sources. However, with the introduction of generic medicine shops within the hospital premises, patients will have access to cheaper medications.

An authorized organization has been granted permission to establish these generic medicine stores, excluding health sub-centers. The shops will operate round the clock, offering medications at prices ranging from 10 percent to 70 percent lower than market rates. This move is expected to alleviate the financial burden of healthcare expenses for patients.

Must enter into an agreement

To initiate a generic medicine shop, the organization must enter into an agreement with the concerned authorities and secure a suitable location within the hospital premises. The leased space will be subject to rent determined by the public works department.

5 percent discount on generic medicines

In cases where Janaushadhi, the government's own brand of generic medicines, is unavailable, the organization must ensure the availability of other branded or generic alternatives. A 5 percent discount will be applied to branded medicines.