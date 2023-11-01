Government issues caste certificates to 648 Kunbi families in the district

Records based on various records with various departments

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district has issued caste certificates to 648 Kunbi families after inspecting nearly 23.9 lakh records in the district. The certificates were distributed to the concerned families on November 1. Four families from Chauka and three families from Phulambri were given the certificates from sub divisional officer Rameshwar Rodge and sub-divisional officer Soham Wayal's office of Phulambri-Paithan.

The records include, 336 in revenue records, educational records 239, 16 in prison records, stamp department, service records one each and 91 in land records. Based on these records, relatives will get a caste certificate. The administration examined 44 types of records in the 11 departments. These include revenue records 1535347, Birth-death records 12559, educational records 354211, superintendent of prison 14270, police department 15056, stamp department 89436, land records 288019, Waqf Board 565 and 198 from the service books before 1949.

Four certificates from the SDM office

Resident deputy collector Janardan Vidhate, deputy collector Prabhodhya Mule were present while giving the caste certification from SDM office in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Jai Pawar and Rhea Pawar were given Kunbi certificates based on the record of their great grandfather. In the special letter of Saurabh Pawar's great grandfather, the Maratha-Kunbi caste records were issued, while Virat Pawar gave the certificate in the sample number 1 of his great grandfather.

Certificate to the three in Phulambri

From the office of Paithan-Phulambri sub-divisional officer Wayal, the caste certificate was given to the three in Phulambri. Sub-divisional officer Kavita Gaikwad was present. Rameshwar Kolte was given a certificate based on the Maratha-Kunbi caste records of his great grandfather in the 1949 special survey. Anil Kapare was given Kunbi certification as per the record of his great grandfather in the 1979 special inspection letter, while Ganesh Tupe's grandfather's land record was used for the caste certificate.