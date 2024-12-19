Government offices delay in paying Rs 25 crore power dues

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The MSEDCL initiates stern and strict action against residential electricity consumers to recover dues (any amount), however, the same office seems to be struggling to recover power dues of Rs 25.21 crore from various government, semi-government and local self-government offices in its jurisdiction!

According to MSEDCL sources, the government offices are using electricity in the city, but the situation is that they are not paying their electricity bills on time. Mahavitaran is making efforts to recover the dues and has served notices to the concerned offices. However, despite this, many offices continue to delay paying their electricity bills.

Figures include bill amount; interest

If the electricity bill payment is delayed. The figure inflates with the inclusion of interest upon it and charging delay payment charges. To avoid these monetary hassles, regular consumers prefer clearing their bills promptly. However, the government offices show no promptness in paying the bills.

Disconnect power supply?

The official sources claimed that the MSEDCL served notices to all the government offices. The dues of the offices are of one month or two months.

Meanwhile, the regular consumers claimed that the MSEDCL is not initiating to disconnect their power supply like it does or threatens to do so to the residential and other consumers. Why these offices are being shielded, they questioned.

List of offices and their outstanding bills

Municipal Corporation - Rs 19.36 crore

Medical Education, Drugs Department - Rs 4.06 crore

Health Department - Rs 1.32 lakh

PWD - Rs 51.12 lakh

Department of Irrigation - Rs 80,540

Cidco - Rs 18.97 lakh

Agriculture Department - Rs 3.22 lakh