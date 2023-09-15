Government to die of its pompous nature: Sanjay Raut

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader MP Sanjay Raut said the sitting governments in the Centre and the State are going to die of their pompous nature and we will bring this situation soon. Ironically, our army officers and jawans had been martyred, but the Prime Minister and the Home Minister were enjoying showering of flower petals on themselves. Where has their humanity gone?, questioned the MP while speaking to media persons on Friday.

The illegal state government will have to submit details of all the unwanted expenditure it is making in the name of meetings. We have got disillusioned due to the cancellation of the tour by the union Home Minister Amit Shah. He does not meet in Delhi, therefore, I had come to meet him here. Marathwada is reeling under drought. The Amrutkal of the region is only on paper, said the MP.

The leader of opposition in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, district chief Kishanchand Tanwani, Raju Rathod and others were present on the occasion.

Chakurkar submitted resignation

It may be noted that the former union Home Minister S P Chakurkar had submitted resignation when the news of changing suits went viral and here our Prime Minister and the BJP conducted celebrations. Now tell, what should they do, questioned Raut.

Raut also alleged that to ensure that the public meeting of Amit Shah does not fail, the orders were given from Delhi to end the agitation of Antarwali Sarathi at any cost. This is why the CM reached the venue. Meanwhile, the two deputy chief ministers have kept themselves aloof and hiding.

Will attend the CM’s press conference!

The result of the political situation in the state was expected to be given in 40 days, but nothing has been done yet. Six months ago, the court had stated that the state government is illegal. The government is spending hugely on ‘Shashan Aplya Dari’ programmes. It will have to submit the details of expenses. The district collector has booked all the hotels for the cabinet meeting in the city. He will also have to give an answer about the expenditure. As a journalist, I will also be attending the chief minister’s press conference scheduled to be held on Saturday, pointed out Sanjay Raut.