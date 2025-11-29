Government to start millet procurement centres at Phulambri and Karmad

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar :

The government has decided to start maize and millet procurement centres at Phulambri and Karmad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) at official Minimum Support Price (MSP) rates. Procurement at these centres will begin soon.

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar APMC had already started a soybean procurement centre at Jadhavwadi. Now, at an appropriate time, the government will also begin purchasing maize, jowar and bajra. Farmers were facing heavy financial losses as private traders were offering prices below MSP. MLA Anuradha Chavan of the Phulambri constituency had demanded that millet procurement centres be opened at Phulambri and Karmad.

The following crops will be purchased at MSP:

Maize – Rs 2,400

Jowar (Hybrid) – Rs 3,699

Jowar (Maldandi) – Rs 3,749

Bajra – Rs 2,775

Ragi – Rs 4,886

Registration begins for maize procurement at Karmad

Online registration for maize procurement at the Karmad APMC yard has begun through the Kharedi-Vikri Sangh at the government rate of Rs 2,400. Farmers have been urged to bring their 7/12 extract, crop sowing record showing maize, sample number 8, Aadhaar card, bank passbook, and other required documents for registration, said secretary of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar tehsil Kharedi-Vikri Sangh, Laxman Pofale.