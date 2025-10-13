Government urge to restrain political leaders from commenting on Maratha reservation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Chhagan Bhujbal, the Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, should be expelled from the Cabinet for making baseless and unnecessary statements against the Maratha community's demand for reservation. The government should also restrain Congress leaders Vijay Wadettiwar and Laxman Hake, or else we will not allow these leaders to move freely in Maharashtra, warned Ramesh Kere, head of the Maratha Kranti Thok Morcha, during a press conference held here on Monday (October 13).

Kere said,” The state government issued a Government Resolution (GR) on September 2, deciding to issue Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas based on the Hyderabad State Gazette. Only those Marathas who are found to have Kunbi records in the documents will qualify for reservation. This has been repeatedly clarified by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the head of the Maratha Reservation Cabinet Sub-Committee, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil.

Despite this, anti-Maratha Minister Bhujbal, Congress leader Wadettiwar, and Hake are using inflammatory and hateful language against the Maratha community, trying to create rifts between communities. They are also making derogatory statements about women. The government must immediately put a stop to the hate speech of these casteist leaders, or else we will ensure that they cannot move around in the state, warned Kere.

Rahul Patil, Sanket Shetye, Shubham Kere, and other office-bearers of the organisation were present at the press conference.

At the event, the leaders of the Thok Morcha brought along a dog and displayed two different cutouts of dogs with Laxman Hake’s face attached to them as a form of protest. Slogans of condemnation were also raised.